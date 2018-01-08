Endocrine Society Celebrates Expanded Access to Diabetes Technology for Medicare Beneficiaries

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society applauded the move to extend older Americans’ access to insulin delivery devices used to treat diabetes as part of Medicare Part D.



The Society is committed to improving access to and coverage of lifesaving devices for people with diabetes. These technologies help individuals manage their blood sugar levels effectively and prevent dangerous complications such as hypoglycemia.



The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidance Friday clarifying that Medicare Part D plan sponsors may provide coverage for newer insulin delivery devices that are not covered under Medicare Part B as part of the Part D prescription drug program.



The Endocrine Society is elated the guidance will give people with diabetes greater access to a wider range of insulin delivery devices. This opens the door for older Americans to gain coverage for devices such as the Omnipod® Insulin Management System, a popular insulin pump system. Until the new guidance was issued, Omnipod was the only FDA-approved insulin pump system not covered by Medicare. Previously, people with diabetes who qualified for Medicare at age 65 had to pay out of pocket to continue using the Omnipod, and many lost access to the device.



For years, the Society has championed the importance of covering the Omnipod in discussions with policymakers and regulators. Such access gives people with diabetes the freedom to choose the device that best suits their individual needs and helps them manage the chronic condition.



The guidance follows CMS’ decision last year to extend Medicare coverage to continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), a move the Society advocated for and supported. CMS announced last week it will provide coverage for the Abbott Freestyle Libre CGM, offering consumers an additional choice.



