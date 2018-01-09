Fox School of Business Online MBA Earns No. 1 National Ranking From U.S. News for Fourth Straight Year

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2018 — Temple University’s Fox School of Business remains the nation’s leader in online MBA and online undergraduate business programs.

For the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the Fox School’s Online MBA program No. 1 in the nation, according to the publication’s 2018 rankings of the best online programs.

The Fox School attained other impressive returns from U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 online rankings, which were released Jan. 9. At the undergraduate level, the Fox Online BBA retained its No. 2 national rank, where it was ranked by U.S. News in 2017.

“Convenience and flexibility are critical components of high-quality, online-based programs. And as these programs grow in popularity, we at Fox are proud to deliver programs that are yearly ranked as either the best in the nation or among the best in their respective categories,” said Fox School Dean M. Moshe Porat. “Our Online & Digital Learning team has embraced the Fox School’s mission of providing user-friendly and high-quality online curriculum across the undergraduate and graduate levels, and these rankings are a reflection of their continuous efforts.”

U.S. News, which provides the nation’s premier online business program rankings, scores programs based upon the following criteria: student engagement; peer reputation; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; and admissions selectivity.

The Fox Online MBA, the only Philadelphia-based program to have been ranked among U.S. News’ top 50, incorporates a face-to-face component. It opens with a weeklong residency at Temple University’s Main Campus, and features a leadership course, networking, team building, professional development and special events.

“What makes our Online MBA program truly special is the ability to tailor it to students’ needs and interests,” said Dr. Darin Kapanjie, academic director of the Fox Online MBA and Online BBA programs. “We are listening to the market and developing a diverse group of concentrations, dual-degree options, and international immersion opportunities for our online population. As the online market expands, we also are expanding our educational opportunities to meet the needs of tomorrow’s business professional.

The same technological support, award-winning faculty, educational prestige, and career development resources are available to students enrolled in Fox’s Online BBA program. The Fox Online BBA stands alone as the only program from the Philadelphia region to rank among U.S. News’ top 100.

“Our Online BBA is AACSB-accredited, offers six unique majors, and incorporates a live component during which students can interact with one another and their professors via weekly web-conferencing,” Kapanjie said. “These facets of our program have helped set it apart from the competition.”

About the Fox School of Business

Celebrating its centennial in 2018, the Fox School of Business at Temple University is the largest, most-comprehensive business school in the Philadelphia region, and among the largest in the world, with more than 9,000 students, more than 210 full-time faculty, and more than 65,000 alumni. Accredited by AACSB International — a distinction held by less than 5 percent of the world’s business schools — the school offers BBA, Online BBA, Global MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, Online MBA, Specialized Masters, PhD programs, and an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration, on campuses throughout the world. Its reputation as one of the country’s largest top-ranked business schools, based within one of the world’s great urban universities, allows Fox to leverage faculty research to shape business practice in the 21st century. fox.temple.edu

