Global BioLife, a Biomedical Subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, Completes Cancer Research for New Universal Therapeutic Drug Platform

- Initial Research Shows Linebacker's Promise to treat Cancer -

Newswise — BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife"), a subsidiary of Singapore Exchange-listed Singapore eDevelopment Limited ("SeD"), announced today the completion of the initial cancer research portion for the study of its new universal therapeutic drug platform, Linebacker, which is designed to combat a range of diseases including neurological, anti-microbial, anti-viral, and oncology. The initial research shows Linebacker's promise to treat cancer.

"We are extremely pleased and hopeful with the initial results of Linebacker and what the data shows for the potential treatment of many cancers. Linebacker is a direct response to the global need for effective and affordable cures," said Dr. Tang Peihong, Global BioLife's Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Designed to target multiple enzymes responsible for cancer, Linebacker was tested for in vitro anti-tumor efficacy in a broad set of tumor cell lines and patient-derived xenografts. While 2D monolayer assays measure the capacity to inhibit the survival and proliferation of tumor cells in vitro, 3D clonogenic assays assess the inhibition of ex vivo 3D tumor colony growth, displaying heightened efficacy against glioblastoma. Linebacker was tested in over 20 different cancers including breast, pancreatic, bladder, and lung, the first reports containing validating data of Linebacker against most types of cancer showed:

1) Concentration-dependent activity with sigmoidal curves in all cell lines tested,

2) Above-average activity was observed towards about 11% of the tumor models tested, with brain, melanoma, prostate, large cell lung, breast, and bladder cancer being the most sensitive histotypes in both assay platforms,

3) With a more than 118-fold difference between the most sensitive and most resistant cell line, the compound exhibited good selectivity across the cell lines tested.

4) Broad kinase inhibition with extremely high efficacy against the PIM2 target kinase.

"This is part of a continued effort to prove the effectiveness of the Linebacker platform," said Daryl Thompson, Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives. "Linebacker's demonstrated unique effectiveness against a wide array of cancers is due to the drug's multi-target aspect, affecting the central core linking all cancers."

Global BioLife engaged Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River"), which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe, to perform the studies needed for their Linebacker research and drug development efforts. The current cancer research results from Charles River are based on two strengths of Linebacker, Linebacker FS1 and Linebacker FS2.

Linebacker is also currently undergoing pre-clinical testing against an array of other diseases. Unlike the traditional approach to treat individual diseases with specific drugs, the Linebacker platform seeks to offer a breakthrough therapeutic option for multiple diseases. Linebacker works by inhibiting a cascade of inflammatory responses responsible for many diseases.

Linebacker's design is in direct contrast to the traditional approach of targeting individual diseases with specific drugs. The Linebacker platform, invented to offer a revolutionary treatment for multiple diseases, is undergoing further testing to combat drug-resistant viruses, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes.

"Linebacker is going to be a game changing drug. We are looking forward to the exciting changes to healthcare on the horizon after the completion of the remaining Linebacker studies," said Dr. Roscoe Moore, former Assistant Surgeon General of the United States, who served as the scientific advisor to the Linebacker Project, as well as provides guidance on global policy initiatives in relation to solving the healthcare crisis.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jennifer Gravel

Global Biolife

j.gravel@globalrdg.com

Shirley Johnson

Williams2 Public Relations

shirley@williamssquaredpr.com

470-955-0034

About Global BioLife Inc.

Global BioLife Inc. ("GBLI") is a 70%-held direct subsidiary of Global BioMedical Inc., which is a owned direct subsidiary of Singapore BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a direct subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange. The remaining shareholding of Global BioLife Inc. is held by GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDGS") at 20% and Australian Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited ("Holista") at 10%.

With an aging population and a growing focus in healthcare issues, biomedical science has become increasingly vital. GBLI strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDGS and Holista, GBLI pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of neurological, oncology and immuno-related diseases. GBLI is also collaborating with its partners to develop second generation mosquito defense technologies, which are DEET alternatives, to protect against mosquito transmitted diseases such as Zika and Dengue.

For more information, please visit: http://www.globalbiolife.com

About Singapore eDevelopment Limited

Incorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities.

For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg or email contact@sed.com.sg

This Media Release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Media Release.

This Media Release has not been examined or approved by SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this Media Release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Media Release.