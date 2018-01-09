Eccles School MBA Online program ranked Top 25 by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — The MBA Online program at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business jumped 17 spots in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, landing at No. 25. The program was ranked No. 5 in the West.

The ranking criteria most heavily weighted student engagement, meaning the program promotes class participation and that course instructors create an environment that encourages students to engage with fellow classmates and the curriculum and complete their degree.

“This ranking is a clear indicator of the quality of our MBA Online program and a testament to the efforts each of our faculty members put forth daily to ensure our students are getting the same excellent quality of education they would receive in our on-campus courses,” said Taylor Randall, dean of the Eccles School.

In addition to student engagement, the ranking criteria also included admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology.

“Aside from the people and the experience, the Eccles MBA Online career advancement program is outstanding, and it may be the biggest factor that advanced my future. You have a career coach who helps you daily and helps you sell yourself in the real world. So, you not only take all of the learning and classroom activities and apply them, but you also have a coach that’s there to help you advance as well,” said Cassia Connors, a graduate of the MBA Online program and corporate account manager at ChemTreat.

The U.S. News & World Report ranking comes on the heels of a No. 14 world ranking by the Princeton Review.

“We are truly honored and proud of the recognition of our Eccles MBA Online program. These rankings recognize our highly interactive program, which allows students to remain fully engaged in their professional and personal lives while developing successful skills to make an immediate impact in their workplace,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA programs and executive education at the Eccles School. “The success of our online MBA program derives from students’ full access to our dedicated world-class faculty and staff, as well as 24/7 access to classes and course material, allowing students to tailor their degree to fit their lives.“

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, seven other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula. The School is also home to 12 institutes, centers and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.