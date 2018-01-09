IU Kelley School of Business hosting National Diversity Case Competition

Newswise — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- For the seventh straight year, the Indiana University Kelley School of Business is hosting 140 undergraduate students from 35 business schools who are competing in the National Diversity Case Competition on Jan. 12 and 13.

The competition, held annually the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, brings together some of the best and most diverse talent in undergraduate education from across the nation.

Students are challenged to solve diversity-related business issues and share ideas while benefiting from workshops and networking with companies that value inclusion.

They include teams from eight Big Ten schools and more than two dozen other top schools from Vermont to Arizona. Participants from historically black colleges and universities include Southern University and A&M College, Florida A&M University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Each four-student team must include two members from an underrepresented population. Many students find that participating in the event leads to leadership opportunities, internships and jobs after graduation. They will compete for $20,000 in prize money.