2018 AANEM Annual Meeting: Funds Available for Physicians from Economically Developing Countries to Attend

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Jan. 9, 2018) – The AANEM Foundation is offering International Fellowship Award opportunities for up to 5 physicians from economically developing countries to attend the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting in Washington, DC on October 10-13, 2018. Additionally, applicants who submit an application but do not receive a Foundation International Fellowship Award are automatically considered for awards offered through the North American Chapter of the International Federation of Clinical Neurophysiology (IFCN). The IFCN distributes 10-15 awards.

“The AANEM Foundation makes it possible for physicians from economically developing countries to receive quality medical education at the AANEM Annual Meeting that will help them diagnose and treat patients in their country with neuromuscular disorders,” stated AANEM Foundation Executive Director, Shirlyn Adkins.

The eligibility criteria, application process, and awards are the same for both the Foundation’s International Fellowship Award and the IFCN awards. Physicians who submit an abstract to present at the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting will be given priority.

Award Eligibility Criteria:

Must have a medical degree or foreign equivalent

Must reside and/or practice in an economically developing country

Must have an interest in neuromuscular and/or electrodiagnostic medicine

The AANEM Foundation’s International Fellowship and IFCN Award winners receive:

$1,000 cash

Free annual meeting registration

Applicants for the AANEM Foundation’s International Fellowship Award and IFCN Awards must complete the online application form before March 15, 2018.

Applicants who submit abstracts for the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting must have them in by the March 15, 2018 deadline. Selected applicants will be notified in the summer of 2018.

For More Information

For details about the AANEM Foundation’s International Fellowship Award Opportunities, visit aanemfoundation.org/Awards/International-Fellowship.

For details about the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting, visit aanem.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting.

For details about the abstract submission process for the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting, visit aanem.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts.

About the AANEM Foundation

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Foundation is a nonprofit association that provides funds to help develop the next generation of researchers to advance the science and practice of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The ultimate goal in promoting and advancing NM and EDX scientific research and education is to improve the lives of patients with NM diseases.

For more information about the AANEM Foundation, visit www.aanemfoundation.org.

