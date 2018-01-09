Newswise — Jason De León, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan, has spent the last five years studying undocumented migration to the U.S., as well as migration from Central America through Mexico. He reacted to the most recent White House news.



"The ending of TPS for 200,000+ Salvadorans is a cruel political move that runs counter to the American ideas that we are a compassionate country that was founded by immigrants and that we see ourselves as providing shelter to those in need, De León said.

"This cancellation will wreak havoc on our local communities through the real threat of draconian deportation raids and (if carried out) will send people back to a country where the risk of death is frightening real. This is not simply a cancellation of a humanitarian immigration program. This is a death sentence for many.”



He recently discussed changes to the TPS program, which will also not be renewed for Nicaraguan immigrants, in this Q&A: http://myumi.ch/L3VNm



Watch a video of the interview: https://youtu.be/mwW7aqCJE7A



Contact: 814-769-3706, jpdeleon@umich.edu



William Lopez, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, recently published a study on how immigration raids affect community health.

"Those who oppose the presence of immigrants in our country always argue that immigrants should come into the US 'the right way,'” Lopez said. “The revocation of Temporary Protected Status for 200,000 El Salvadorians reminds us that the "right way" is a moving target that is more likely to bend to the whims of politicians that be structured to keep families together."

Contact: wdlopez@umich.edu