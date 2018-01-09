American Society of Anesthesiologists Hosts PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2018

Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) will host PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2018, Jan. 26-28, in New Orleans. The four-day meeting will bring together 700 leaders and subject-matter experts in anesthesia to share new research, knowledge and critical skills needed to stay at the forefront of practice management. With nearly 100 educational sessions, eight pre-conferences, cutting-edge research presentations, and panel discussions the meeting will address how quality and value can be delivered through physician and practice performance.

PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2018 panels and presentations will include:

The Perioperative Surgical Home Collaborative: Leading Change in Health Care Delivery Nationally

Implementation of a Quality Program in a Hospital – An Institutional Experience

It Takes a Village to Redesign Care: Building Teams and Teamwork

The Latest on MACRA

Human Factors Related to Quality

Operating Room, Quality and Productivity Metrics

Structuring a Flexible Work Environment

Proactively Addressing Disruptive Behavior

Featured speakers will include Sachin Kheterpal, M.D., M.B.A., associate dean for research information technology and associate professor of anesthesiology, at the University of Michigan, will present “From Big Data to Small Decisions: Using Data to Collaborate and Improve Care,” and David A. Lubarsky, M.D., M.B.A., chief medical and system integration officer at the University of Miami Health System in Florida, will address, “The Impact of Financial Incentives and Behavioral Economics on Decision-making by Patients and Providers.”

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Anesthesia Administrators and Executives will host the pre-conference program, “Climate Change – Anesthesia Practices are Feeling the Heat Too!” Additionally, on Jan. 26, seven pre-conferences will be presented: Fundamentals of Practice Management; Building Effective Leaders; LEAN Achieving Operational Excellence; Developing Your Value Proposition; Billing, Coding and Compliance; The Health Care Hurricane; and Bigger is Not Always Better for Small to Medium Practices.

WHAT: PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2018

WHEN: Friday, January 26 – 28, 2018

WHERE: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans, LA

WHY: In today’s evolving health care environment, medical professionals and physician anesthesiologists need to be informed about the latest changes and advances in practice management. Understanding current trends and obtaining the necessary tools to conduct a careful and comprehensive assessment of practice operations and financial management are essential to success.

HOW TO REGISTER: Journalists can register by contacting Theresa Hill, ASA director of public relations, at 847-268-9246 or t.hill@asahq.org.

For more information, visit http://www.asahq.org/practicemanagement.

