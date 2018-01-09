Dr. Mark Israel, Former Director of Dartmouth's Cancer Center, Named National Executive Director of the Israel Cancer Research Fund

Newswise — NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark A. Israel, a pediatric oncologist, translational scientist and a nationally recognized leader in cancer research, has been appointed National Executive Director of the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF), the largest nonprofit organization dedicated solely to funding cancer research in Israel.

Dr. Israel joins ICRF from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, where he is a professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Medicine, and Molecular and Systems Biology. From 2001 to 2016, Dr. Israel served as the Director of Dartmouth's National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, where he was responsible for delivering comprehensive clinical care to more than 30,000 patients annually. Dr. Israel organized Dartmouth's cancer research efforts with an annual budget in excess of $50 million and oversaw the cancer center's development efforts, raising as much as $10 million annually.

In response to the news of Dr. Israel's appointment, Dr. John Mendelsohn, past President of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, remarked: "I have known Mark for more than 20 years and have followed his many important contributions to science as well as his outstanding leadership of Dartmouth's Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Mark is a superb choice to lead ICRF forward. He is uniquely positioned to understand the science and to advance ICRF's mission to discover new and more effective treatments in the battle against cancer."

For the last 12 years, Dr. Israel has been a volunteer member of the ICRF's Scientific Review Panel and the chair of the panel that evaluates translational cancer research proposals.

https://icrfonline.org/dr-mark-israel-named-national-executive-director