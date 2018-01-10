 
Return to Article List

DACA Decision Likely to Go Up for Appeal

Article ID: 687750

Released: 10-Jan-2018 10:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Michigan State University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Law, Immigration, DACA, DACA decision, Trump Administration,
  • Court Of Appeals, Federal Courts
  • + Show More

    • A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end DACA. It's a complicated legal and political scenario, so developments will be ongoing, says David Thronson, an immigration law expert at Michigan State University. The decision will not be settled at the district level, he says, so it will likely go up on appeal. Thronson can discuss the future of DACA and what the current situation means for DREAMERS.

    Thronson can be reached at (517) 432-6916 or david.thronson@law.msu.edu.

    His bio can be found here: http://www.law.msu.edu/faculty_staff/profile.php?prof=709.

     

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!