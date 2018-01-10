DACA Decision Likely to Go Up for Appeal

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end DACA. It's a complicated legal and political scenario, so developments will be ongoing, says David Thronson, an immigration law expert at Michigan State University. The decision will not be settled at the district level, he says, so it will likely go up on appeal. Thronson can discuss the future of DACA and what the current situation means for DREAMERS.

Thronson can be reached at (517) 432-6916 or david.thronson@law.msu.edu.

His bio can be found here: http://www.law.msu.edu/faculty_staff/profile.php?prof=709.