Save the Date! Cover ATS 2018 in San Diego

Newswise — (Jan. 10, 2018) – Beginning on May 20*, the ATS 2018 International Conference in San Diego will give journalists like you what they have come to expect from the biggest gathering of scientists and clinicians in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. Register now to get access to:

The latest in research and technological advances in the field;

Leading experts in pediatric and adult lung health available to provide expert commentary on each day’s poster sessions and abstract presentations;

Spirited discourse on basic research, clinical applications and the future of pulmonary medicine and;

A well-appointed press room with experienced staff to ensure that your needs are met.

Whether you’re new to the ATS International Conference or a returning journalist, we look forward to seeing you. In case you missed us in DC, take a look at what ATS 2017 had to offer:

*Journalists are welcome to cover the ATS 2018 Opening Ceremony on the evening of Saturday, May 19. Contact Ms. Dacia Morris, director of communications and marketing, at dmorris@thoracic.org.

See you in San Diego!

