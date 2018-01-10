CSU Online Programs Get High Marks in 2018 Rankings

Newswise — ​Online programs at California State University campuses are among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2018 Best Online Programs rankings released January 9.

U.S. News & World Report rated online bachelor's and graduate programs across the country based on their student engagement, student services and technology, admissions selectivity, faculty credentials and training, and peer reputation.

The publication recognized programs at 10 CSU campuses: Chico, Dominguez Hills, East Bay, Fullerton, Long Beach, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Stanislaus.

Graduate programs at Fullerton, Long Beach, San Bernardino, San Diego and San Luis Obispo ranked among the top 50 nationally in categories including business, criminal justice, education and engineering.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates distance education programs at the program level rather than the school level. This year, nearly 1,500 programs for bachelor's degrees as well as graduate programs in engineering, business, computer information technology, criminal justice, education, and nursing were evaluated.

"The Best Online Programs rankings offer adults the information needed to identify programs that best suit their life and career goals," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "The top programs not only demonstrate strong academics but also create learning environments that are particularly well-suited to remote students."

Expanding online programs and access to online courses is one of the many ways the CSU is helping students achieve their academic goals through Graduation Initiative 2025. The CSU offers more than 120 quality undergraduate and graduate programs delivered fully online. More than 7,500 students were enrolled in a fully online degree program at the CSU during the 2015-16 academic year.

In commitment to quality online teaching and learning, the CSU offers multiple services and resources to faculty and students regarding instructional quality, accessibility and academic integrity. Learn more about the CSU's online degree programs at Cal State Online.

2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs Rankings:

Bachelor's

Dominguez Hills (77)

Chico (202)

East Bay (210)

Graduate Business

Fullerton (9)

Sacramento (59)

Graduate Criminal Justice

San Bernardino (34)

Long Beach (39)

Graduate Education

San Diego (21)

Fullerton (46)

East Bay (224)

Graduate Engineering

Fullerton (16)

San Luis Obispo (37)

Graduate Nursing

Dominguez Hills (115)

MBA

San Bernardino (96)

Dominguez Hills (150)

Stanislaus (164)