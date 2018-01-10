Smartphone Addiction vs. The Benefits of New Media

Mizuko Ito, professor in residence and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Chair in Digital Media and Learning, Department of Anthropology and Department of Informatics, School of Education, University of California, Irvine.

A cultural anthropologist who has written a series of highly influential books on the use of technology, Ito researches the beneficial aspects of technology. "Rather than kicking kids off of the computer, [parents and educators] can help them use digital media in pursuit of shared life goals,” she says.

