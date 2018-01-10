Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Ranks No. 5 for Online Nursing Programs

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) tied for the No. 5 spot in the U.S. News & World Report Best Online Nursing Program rankings for 2018, maintaining its top 5 ranking in the nation.

“We are proud of this accomplishment and the standard of excellence we set for our online curriculum,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “Quality online education is important to our diverse, global, and technology-centered students, and our programs reflect evidence-based approaches to learning that target the best courses and opportunities for online delivery.”

At JHSON, online options include:

“As interest in online nursing education continues to grow, the school has prioritized future online expansion and enhanced online student learning and competency,” says Rita D’Aoust, PhD, ACNP, ANP-BC, CNE, FAANP, FNAP, FAAN, associate dean of teaching and learning. “We are working on strategic development that accommodates a wide range of learning opportunities for students and provides a meaningful online experience.”

The U.S. News & World Report ranking uses a weighted measurement of five categories including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation, admissions selectivity, and student services and technology.

JHSON is also ranked the No. 2 accredited graduate nursing program in the nation by U.S. News & World Reportand No. 2 globally by QS World University.

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research and practice and ranks No. 2 nationally among graduate schools of nursing and No. 2 for DNP programs in the U.S. News & World Report 2018 rankings. In addition, the school is ranked by QS World University as the No. 2 nursing school in the world and is No.1 by College Choice for its master’s program. The school is No. 1 among nursing schools for total Federal Research Grants and National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.