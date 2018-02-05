ACLU’s David Cole on Defending Liberty in An Age of Populism: Lessons from Trump’s First Year—Feb. 8 at NYU

David Cole, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, will deliver New York University’s Tony Judt Memorial Lecture, “Defending Liberty in America and Europe in an Age of Populism: Lessons from Trump’s First Year,” on Thurs., Feb. 8, 5 p.m. at NYU’s Center for Ballet and the Arts (16 Cooper Square [betw. 5th and 6th Sts.]).

Cole, who has argued important cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights, has authored several books, including, most recently, Engines of Liberty: The Power of Citizen Activists to Make Constitutional Law.

Tony Judt (1948-2010) was the Erich Maria Remarque Professor of European Studies at NYU and the founding director of the Remarque Institute at NYU. Viewed as one of the great historians of Europe in his generation, Judt authored many books, including Postwar: A History of Europe Since 1945. This lecture is in his honor.

The Tony Judt Memorial Lecture will be introduced by Jennifer Homans, founder and director of the Center for Ballet and the Arts, who was Judt’s wife, and by Larry Wolff, executive director of the Remarque Institute.

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email remarque.institute@nyu.edu; for more information, please call 212.998.3660.

Reporters interested in attending should contact James Devitt, Office of Public Affairs, at 212.998.6808 or james.devitt@nyu.edu.

Subways: R, W (8th St.); 6 (Astor Pl.)

EDITOR’S NOTE

About the Remarque Institute

The Remarque Institute was created at New York University in 1995 under the direction of the late Professor Tony Judt. Its purpose is to support and promote the study and discussion of Europe and to encourage and facilitate communication between Americans and Europeans. The Institute was named after Erich Maria Remarque, whose widow, Paulette Goddard, made a bequest to New York University. For more, go to: http://as.nyu.edu/remarque.html.

About the Center for Ballet and the Arts Established in fall 2014 by dancer/historian Jennifer Homans, the Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU is an international institute for scholars and artists of ballet and its related arts and sciences. It exists to inspire new ideas and new ballets, expanding the way we think about ballet and bringing vitality to its history, practice, and performance in the 21st century. For more, go to: http://balletcenter.nyu.edu/.

# # #