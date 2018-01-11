Mount Sinai Health System Opens New Specialty Practice at Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village

Contact: Lucia Lee

Leaders from the community and health system celebrate with ribbon cutting and open house.

Newswise — (New York – January 11, 2018) – Mount Sinai Health System today announced the opening of Mount Sinai Doctors Stuyvesant Town, a new multi-specialty practice in the heart of lower Manhattan. The practice offers primary and specialty care with enhanced access and convenience for people who live and work downtown, and continues the transformation of Mount Sinai’s downtown network which includes the recent opening of a full-service walk-in care center at the newly renovated Mount Sinai Union Square.

Mount Sinai Doctors Stuyvesant Town, located at 518 East 20th Street, offers primary care for adults and children, and orthopedic and immediate care provided by a highly-trained team of experts. Featuring state-of-the-art exam rooms and imaging services, the practice will offer extended weekday and weekend hours for both walk-in and scheduled appointments.

“Serving the downtown community is our top priority and our vast ambulatory network, one of the largest in lower Manhattan, makes this possible,” said Jeremy Boal, MD, President of the Mount Sinai Downtown Network. “The modernization and transformation of Mount Sinai Beth Israel is central to enhancing care and services below 34th Street, and with the addition of this practice we are supporting the evolving health care needs of a very diverse and vibrant community. We are thrilled to offer greater access and seamless care coordination for patients where they live and work.”

“We are proud to provide high-quality family medicine and pediatric care for the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village community and beyond,” said Abigail Chen, MD, Senior Medical Director of Mount Sinai Doctors Downtown, and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “New Yorkers live very busy lives, and this practices offers added convenience and superior care for this growing community.”

Patients like Stuyvesant resident Monica Inzio has been ‘eagerly waiting’ for the practice to open. The busy mother, wife and seasonal allergy sufferer hadn’t been feeling well for weeks once the weather started getting very cold. “I couldn’t stop coughing which kept me up at night,” said Inzio. “My husband walked by the practice on the first day it was open and asked if I could come in that day and they said yes! I rushed there from work, coughing the whole was and they took me right away. My family, including my husband, son and daughter will be going there. It’s great to know that it’s a practice and walk-in emergency clinic in one.”

“The opening of this facility between Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town means residents can easily access Mount Sinai’s high quality medical care and are pleased to welcome this quality of life improvement to those who live and work in our community,” said Rick Hayduk, CEO and General Manager at StuyTown Property Services.

"Mount Sinai Doctors Stuyvesant Town is a very welcome addition to our community,” said Susan Steinberg, President of Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village Tenants Association. “With a population of approximately 30,000 residents, easy access to medical care that doesn't require hospitalization or an emergency room is critical. The new practice will expand existing medical care with late and weekend hours, on-site imaging, and a team of specialists at the ready to treat children and adults for a wide variety of conditions."

The new practice is part of a large, comprehensive network of expanded and modernized facilities which will include the new Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital with a highly advanced Emergency Department, and renovated ambulatory and outpatient services at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, more than 35 operating and procedure rooms, and an extensive network of physician practices with more than 600 doctors, stretching from the East River to the Hudson River below 34th Street.

The Mount Sinai Doctors Stuyvesant Town practice will be open Monday and Thursday from 9 am – 7 pm; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm; and Saturday from 9 am – 1 pm. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (646) 682-3555.

Photo Captions (from left to right):

Photo Credit: The Mount Sinai Health System

Photo 1: David Leeds, aide to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; Margaret Pastuszko, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Integration Officer, Mount Sinai Health System; Kelly Cassano, Chief of Ambulatory Care, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Jeremy Boal, MD, President, Mount Sinai Downtown and Chief Medical Officer, Mount Sinai Health System; Senator Brad Hoylman; Councilmen Keith Powers; Susan Steinberg, President of the Stuyvesant Town / Peter Cooper Village Tenants Association; Claude Winfield, Vice-Chair, Local Community Advisory Board, Chair, Mount Sinai Beth Israel Community Advisory Council; Rick Hayduk, CEO, General Manager, StuyTown Property Services; Abigail Chen, Senior Medical Director, Mount Sinai Doctors Downtown Faculty Practice; Elvis DeLeon, Vice President, Ambulatory Operations, Mount Sinai Doctors Downtown

Photo 2: Jeremy Boal, MD, President, Mount Sinai Downtown and Chief Medical Officer, Mount Sinai Health System

Photo 3: Rick Hayduk, CEO, General Manager, StuyTown Property Services

Photo 4: Staff of The Mount Sinai Doctors Stuyvesant Town practice

