Physician and CEO of the Virginia Mason Health System Can Speak to the Media About the Latest Trends in Healthcare

Gary S. Kaplan, MD, is a practicing internal medicine physician who has served as chairman and CEO of the Virginia Mason Health System in Seattle since 2000. He is also chair of the National Patient Safety Foundation Lucian Leape Institute and immediate past chair of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement Board of Directors. During his tenure as chief executive, Virginia Mason has become a national leader in quality, safety and innovation resulting from its Toyota Production System-inspired lean management methodology, the Virginia Mason Production System. To schedule an interview with Dr. Kaplan, contact Virginia Mason Media Relations at 206-341-1509 or at gale.robinette@VirginiaMason.org