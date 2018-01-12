Early Testing for Influenza Symptoms Critical This Flu Season

As flu season picks up steam across the country, it’s important for people to be tested very early after symptoms that are compatible with influenza start, since there are effective treatments that can limit severe, life-threatening disease and curtail transmission to others.

That advice comes from Paul Skolnik, M.D., Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine, Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and an infectious diseases specialist.

“The same drugs used to treat influenza can also be used to prevent influenza in those who have been significantly exposed to family members or others diagnosed with influenza, which is another reason that early testing and evaluation by a physician is especially important this year,” said Skolnik.

This year’s flu vaccine is only partially effective, since the main strain of influenza circulating now, H3N2, is not represented in this year’s vaccine. Still, it’s not too late in the season to consider getting vaccinated.

“We recommend that everyone get an influenza vaccination, including at the current time, since it does provide important protection for H1N1 influenza strains that are also causing illness now which can be severe or life-threatening.”

Read Paul Skolnik’s Bio

To arrange a print or broadcast interview with Paul Skolnik, contact Bill Foy at 540-231-8719 or 540-998-0288.

Our studio

Virginia Tech's television and radio studios can broadcast live HD audio and video to networks, news agencies, and affiliates interviewing Virginia Tech faculty, students, and staff. The university does not charge for use of its studios. Video is transmitted by LTN Global Communications.