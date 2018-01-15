B-Line Medical Launches SimCapture Pro

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – January 15, 2018 - B-Line Medical®, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is excited to announce the launch of SimCapture Pro. SimCapture Pro is a cloud-based and mobile-friendly simulation management platform that makes simulation management accessible to any-sized organization or institution.

B-Line Medical has gathered over a decade of field experience with its flagship product, SimCapture. SimCapture is in use at over 500 healthcare institutions in 35 countries (including 9 out of 10 2018 U.S. News & World Report’s top hospitals and medical schools). Even with this success, B-Line Medical wanted other important areas of healthcare education and training, such as behavioral health programs, community colleges, first responders, and related allied health programs to also have access to a proven simulation management platform. Multi-angle video recording, simulator data capture, annotation, streaming and debriefing, self-reflection, and automated reporting are critical tools in healthcare simulation administration. Thanks to SimCapture Pro’s fully web-based education platform, affordable subscription pricing, mobile-friendly user interface and small onsite audiovisual footprint, these tools are now available to virtually any simulation program.

CEO of B-Line Medical, Chafic Kazoun, says, “When we set out to build SimCapture Pro, we knew from experience that video-driven solutions were critical to maximizing learning and retention in healthcare. Although we’re very proud of the clients we serve, we wanted more programs and future healthcare providers to have access to our simulation management platform at a reduced cost. SimCapture Pro is truly a game changer for newer or smaller simulation programs.”

Founded in 2005, B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare and enhance quality of care. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of medical training and clinical events, B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions.

