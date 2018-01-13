Gregory Liguori to Receive ASRA's 2018 Distinguished Service Award

Newswise — Gregory A. Liguori, MD, of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Weill Cornell Medical College has been selected to receive ASRA’s 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award will be presented on April 19 at the 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine in New York City.

Dr. Liguori is anesthesiologist-in-chief at HSS and a clinical professor in anesthesiology at Weill Cornell. He specializes in regional anesthesia and acute pain medicine in orthopedics. He has been a member of ASRA for 27 years.

ASRA’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes those who have made extraordinary contributions to the science, teaching, or practice of regional anesthesia or pain medicine, and have had an active involvement in ASRA.

Dr. Liguori played an integral role in expanding education programs at HSS including their Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Fellowship. Since its inception in 1987, more than 130 regional anesthesia fellows have graduated.

He also helped organize and develop the regional anesthesia fellowship directors group, which represents more than 50 programs. As a founder of that group, he co-authored Regional Anesthesiology Fellowship guidelines. Along with Mary Hargett, director of education and clinical initiatives for the Department of Anesthesiology at HSS, they have fostered a community of regional anesthesiology and acute pain medicine fellowship graduates.

“Greg and Mary together have grown the fellowship directors’ group to represent over 50 programs. They have weathered many challenges and storms. They have organized the group, funded it, and nurtured it from the beginning,” said Joseph M. Neal, MD, who nominated Dr. Liguori. “They have been the driving force behind the ASRA resident and fellow section’s interactions with fellowship directors and other ASRA meeting faculty over the years.” The recent American Council of Graduate Medical Education’s approval of regional anesthesiology and acute pain medicine as the newest accredited anesthesiology sub-specialty fellowship is in no small measure the result of Greg and Mary’s initial and ongoing stewardship of the fellowship directors’ group and that body’s persistence in attaining accreditation status.

Dr. Liguori has published 5 book chapters and 37 peer-reviewed articles and is also currently an associate editor for Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. He has lectured locally, nationally, and internationally on topics related to regional anesthesia in orthopedics.

Mary Hargett, a member of HSS since 1988, will also receive special recognition at the 2018 World Congress for her vital contributions to ASRA’s educational mission. She will be recognized for her endless energy, enthusiasm, and organizational efforts in support of fellow and resident events and activities at the ASRA spring and fall meetings. Ms. Hargett is a co-author on all three versions of the Regional Anesthesiology Fellowship guidelines, as well as several additional peer-reviewed articles, many of which focus on education and training. She has served as the administrator for the Fellowship Directors' Group, a voluntary Group of over 50 Fellowship Programs, since its inception in 2002. Ms. Hargett has also been the administrative leader of the HSS Regional Anesthesiology Fellowship, as well as all of the HSS-affiliated Anesthesiology Residency Rotations since 1995.

The 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine will be an unprecedented combined meeting of five continental societies: ASRA, the European Society of Regional Anaesthesia & Pain Therapy (ESRA), the Latin American Society of Regional Anesthesia (LASRA), the Asian and Oceanic Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Medicine (AOSRA), and the African Society of Regional Anesthesia (AFSRA).

ASRA is a professional member organization of more than 4,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.