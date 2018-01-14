EMS SimulationIQ and Simulaids ALEX Integration Debuting at IMSH

Newswise — Los Angeles, CA – January 14, 2018. Education Management Solutions (EMS), the industry-leading provider of clinical learning management software solutions and audio-video systems for clinical education and training, today announced a strategic partnership with Simulaids, a top developer of patient simulators. The companies will team up to showcase their products at the International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) from January 13-17.

During the conference, the two companies will demonstrate how their solutions can be paired to create a comprehensive medical training simulation solution featuring the EMS SIMULATIONiQ™ Mobile platform and Simulaids newest HI fidelity simulator.

"We are excited to form this partnership with Simulaids," said Anurag Singh, President and CEO of EMS. "By integrating with Simulaids technology, SIMULATIONiQ customers are able to analyze and assess data from the new state of the art patient simulator ALEX, enabling them to better track learner performance across both active practice and patient communication."

With this partnership, EMS and Simulaids hope to establish a new standard for medical simulation training systems that prepare healthcare learners for real-world medical emergencies and patient-care protocols.

SIMULATIONiQ is the only intelligent clinical simulation management operating platform that delivers unmatched performance for clinical training, and brings all the programs, people, and processes into a single, simplified view that saves time, improves clinical outcomes, and provides peace of mind.

Simulaids ALEX, the first Patient Communication Simulator (PCS) is built for the age of AI technology. A patient simulator that can see, listen and talk, ALEX supports critical decision making, patient assessments and clinical interviewing skills. Simulaids has been proudly creating durable, top quality and economical training products for the last fifty years.

Learn more at the EMS booth (#317) at IMSH or the Simulaids booth (#617).

About Education Management Solutions (EMS) EMS is an industry pioneer in simulation-based solutions for healthcare training environments ranging from clinical simulation management software and hardware, to counselor education, case authoring and virtual patient training. Working alongside subject matter experts, EMS serves as the driving force behind numerous consumer-centered innovations that continue to move the clinical simulation market forward with breakthrough technologies.

As the leader in simulation management technology since its founding in 1994, EMS offers complete turnkey solutions that include integrated software and hardware, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, file backup, cloud-based eLearning, and support. Visit http://www.SIMULATIONiQ.com for more information. Follow EMS on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SIMULATIONiQ; LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/education-management-solutions; and Twitter https://twitter.com/SIMULATIONiQ.

* * *

EMS Contact: Lynn Welch Vice President of Business Development & Marketing lynn.welch@SIMULATIONiQ.com 610-701-7002 x 318