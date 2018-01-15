American Concrete Institute Announces New Webinar on Engineering Ethics

Newswise — The “Engineering Ethics” webinar will review various codes of ethics and their applications, along with a review of some case studies and lessons learned. The webinar’s learning objectives are to discuss various codes of ethics and their applications, discuss reporting requirements and potential penalties for ethical violations, list and explain the professional and ethical responsibilities of a civil engineer, and apply standards of professional and ethical responsibility to determine an appropriate course of action.

Civil engineers hold a privileged position within society, with a unique responsibility for public health, safety, and welfare. Engineers and their work are governed by codes of ethics and ethical principles. The American Society of Civil Engineers, the National Society of Professional Engineers, state licensing boards, and other sources provide codes of ethics, and it is important to know these codes of ethics and how to apply them.

“Engineering Ethics” will be presented by Dr. Norbert J. Delatte, Jr., P.E., FACI. Dr. Delatte is the M.R. Lohmann Endowed Professor of Engineering and the Head of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Oklahoma State University. He is also the author of Beyond Failure: Forensic Case Studies for Civil Engineers and Concrete Pavement Design, Construction, and Performance, 2nd Edition. In addition, he is the Editor of ASCE’s Journal of Performance of Constructed Facilities. Dr. Delatte is a licensed professional engineer in Ohio and Alabama and in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

