In Chronic Disease Care, Family Helpers Are Key, But Feel Left Out

A new study finds that many of these “health supporters” wish they could understand their loved one’s condition better, or get more involved in helping them navigate a long-term illness. It also reveals that many aren’t getting the information or access from health providers that they need to do so.

In a new paper published in the journal Families, Systems and Health, a team from the University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh and VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System reports the results of a national survey of more than 700 adults who said they helped at least one adult family member or friend manage a common chronic illness.

The survey focused on those who assisted with tasks related to medications, medical appointments, health care forms and cooking healthy food.

The results suggest that there’s a pent-up need for health care teams to involve such supporters more in their loved ones’ care, if the patient is willing.

“A lot of people who are providing this kind of care don’t think of themselves as caregivers, but the average adult with chronic illness gets a lot of support from family and close friends,” says Ann-Marie Rosland, M.D., M.S., who co-led the study while at U-M and is now at Pittsburgh.

“Past studies have shown the people with chronic conditions who have more support from family and friends are more successful in managing their health,” she says. “So it’s important to understand more about what these health supporters are doing, and what they need from health care providers.”