Elevating Patient Care: Penn Medicine Orthopaedics and Princeton Orthopedic Associates Forge Strategic Partnership

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Penn Orthopaedics and Princeton Orthopedic Associates have announced a new strategic alliance in an effort to enhance and continue to improve orthopaedic care to patients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As part of the Penn Medicine Orthopaedic Specialty Network, physicians and surgeons at each entity will work collaboratively across state lines to expand patients’ access to highly specialized orthopaedic care, while improving care team communication and processes, and collecting data to help physicians advance clinical research and care.

“One of the main goals of the Penn Orthopaedics team, is to provide the best orthopaedic care, whether a joint replacement, a hand transplant, or a cartilage repair, to the greatest number patients,” said L. Scott Levin, MD, FACS, chair of Orthopaedic Surgery and a professor of Plastic Surgery at Penn Medicine. “The partnership with Princeton Orthopedic Associates, the leading community group in central New Jersey, was a natural fit, as our missions are built on the same ideals: taking the best possible care of our patients and forging strong relationships with them and their families, and advancing practice through clinical innovation.”

Penn Orthopaedics is currently home for 48 physicians across 14 practice locations in Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. As part of this alliance, Princeton Orthopedic Associates’ 25 physicians and five practice locations will further expand the footprint of the Penn Orthopaedics network of affiliated physicians and hospital – which also includes Cape Regional Medical Center in New Jersey and Bayhealth in Delaware – to reach to those in central New Jersey.

This partnership comes just days after the Princeton Healthcare System (PHCS) officially joined the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS).

In addition to expanding the reach of the region’s leading orthopaedic care providers, this partnership will also allow physicians at each institution to develop quality protocols in order to provide even better, cost-efficient care, while bringing the latest in innovative orthopaedic treatments and procedures to an even more diverse group of patients. Physicians will be able to collect and benchmark patient outcomes data from Penn Orthopaedics and Princeton Orthopedic Associates – which, together, perform over 18,000 cases per year – in order to inform research, enhance practice methods and develop even more advanced treatment methods.

“When looking for a partner in the tri-state area, we focused on finding an institution which shared our commitment to providing the highest quality care, to creating an environment where our patients and their families would feel most comfortable and cared for, and to aligning with a group that would be unwavering during the changing healthcare climate,” said Stuart Levine, MD, president of Princeton Orthopedic Associates. “In Penn Medicine Orthopaedics, we found the level of dedication and personalized patient care that we had been looking for in a regional partner.”

Princeton Orthopedic Associates is already one of the largest orthopaedic practices in New Jersey, serving primarily those in Mercer County and by proximity to Pennsylvania, those in northern Bucks County. By formalizing this partnership, access to the preeminent orthopaedic care delivered by Penn Medicine physicians and Penn-affiliated physicians will be available to the more than seven million residents of Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Chester and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware, and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Atlantic, Cape May, and now, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties in New Jersey.