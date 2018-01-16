Temple University Hospital Ranked #1 in the Nation for Lung Transplant Volume in 2017

Newswise — Temple University Hospital (TUH) performed 131 lung transplants in calendar year 2017, making it the number 1 volume program in the nation according to data just released by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). Temple’s lung transplant volume has grown steadily in recent years, increasing from only 5 transplants in 2011, to 131 in 2017.

“Since 2011, we have recruited top talent and made significant process and protocol improvements,” says Verdi J. DiSesa, MD, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer of TUH, Chief Operating Officer of Temple University Health System and Senior Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM). “To accomplish 131 lung transplants in a single year and to reach this level in such a short period of time is nothing short of extraordinary. This truly is a demonstration of the talent and dedication of our transplant team and a measure of our commitment to serve patients who are in need of highly skilled, complex care.”

Temple’s Lung Transplantation Program and the nationally recognized Temple Lung Center are comprised of physicians, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, social workers, laboratory technicians and administrative and support personnel who work around the clock to provide cutting edge medical and surgical care to patients with complex and advanced lung disorders.

“Our lung transplant team doesn’t work in isolation,” adds Dr. DiSesa. “This milestone is also testament to outstanding work by everyone associated with the program – from clinicians and caregivers to those who work behind the scenes to arrange for organs, and support patients throughout every phase of the process and beyond.”

The Temple Lung Center is a national leader in treating both common and complex lung problems, including asthma, emphysema, COPD, chronic bronchitis, lung cancer, sarcoidosis, pneumonia and pulmonary hypertension. One of the most active centers for pulmonary care in the nation, the Temple Lung Center treats tens of thousands of patients every year.

“The collective achievements of the Temple Lung Center and the transplant team embody Temple’s commitment to building the best pulmonary program in the nation,” says Dr. DiSesa.