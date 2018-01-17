Endocrine Society names Drucker Editor-in-Chief of Endocrine Reviews

Newswise — WASHINGTON—Noted diabetes expert Daniel J. Drucker, MD, has been named Editor-in-Chief of Endocrine Reviews, a peer-reviewed journal published by the Endocrine Society.



Drucker is Professor of Medicine and the Banting and Best Diabetes Centre-Novo Nordisk Chair in Incretin Biology at the University of Toronto and is a Senior Scientist at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Endocrine Reviews publishes comprehensive, authoritative and timely review articles balancing both experimental and clinical endocrinology themes. The journal features Essential Points summaries for each article and professionally-prepared illustrations that can be downloaded for presentations and teaching. The journal’s Impact Factor ranks among the top of the more than 100 journals in the “Endocrinology & Metabolism” category of Clarivate Analytics’ Journal Citation Reports.



“It is truly an honor to lead a journal that is such a jewel in the world of scholarly publishing,” Drucker said. “Endocrine Reviews’ articles play a key role in ensuring cutting-edge research is leveraged to achieve meaningful advances in public health.”



Drucker’s term as Editor-in-Chief will begin July 1, 2018.



Drucker’s laboratory studies the molecular biology and physiology of gut hormones, with a focus on the glucagon-like peptides. Drucker’s scientific studies have identified multiple novel mechanisms of hormone action, enabling the development of new drug classes for diabetes, obesity and intestinal failure.



His discoveries have been recognized by numerous scientific and medical societies. Drucker has been honored with the Endocrine Society’s Clinical Investigator Award, the American Diabetes Association’s Banting Award, the Claude Bernard Award from the European Foundation for the Study of Diabetes, the Manpei Suzuki International Prize, the Rolf Luft Award from the Karolinska Institute and the Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine. He was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, London.



Drucker tweets about the latest endocrine research at @DanielJDrucker.



