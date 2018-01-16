AANEM Foundation Offers Clinical Research Fellowship on the Neurological Application of Neurotoxins

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Jan. 16, 2018) – Are you still looking for a fellowship opportunity for 2018? Interested in clinical research? Apply for the AANEM Foundation's Clinical Research Fellowship on the Neurological Application of Neurotoxins any time before March 1, 2018. This 1-year fellowship award supports clinical research training to provide insights and answers about the safety and effectiveness of the neurological application of neurotoxins.

“The mission of the AANEM Foundation is to advance research and science related to muscle and nerve disorders,” said AANEM Foundation Executive Director, Shirlyn Adkins. “This fellowship opportunity was established to encourage and support physicians interested in pursuing careers in clinical research related to these disorders.”

Funding

$60,000 for 1-year fellowship salary

$10,000 for Fellow tuition to support formal education in clinical research methodology

Complimentary AANEM Annual Meeting registration for Fellow to present completed research

$1,500 for Fellow to attend the AANEM Annual Meeting when the research is presented

For more information, visit www.aanemfoundation.org/Research/Clinical-Research-Fellowships.

For full application details, visit http://bit.ly/2AIhdVf.

If you have any questions, please contact the AANEM Foundation at foundation@aanemfoundation.org.

About the AANEM Foundation

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Foundation is a nonprofit association that provides funds to help develop the next generation of researchers to advance the science and practice of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The ultimate goal in promoting and advancing NM and EDX scientific research and education is to improve the lives of patients with NM diseases.

For more information about the AANEM Foundation, visit www.aanemfoundation.org.

### END ###