APA Releases New Journal Article Reporting Standards

Newswise — the new standards. "Achieving the ideals of transparency in science requires knowing what one needs to be transparent about,” he said. “These updated standards will improve readers' understanding of what happened in the research. This will improve both the accuracy of interpretation of the existing evidence, and the ability to replicate and extend the findings to improve understanding."

APA has partnered with the Center for Open Science to advance open science practices in psychological research through open science badges on articles, a data repository for APA published articles and designating the COS’ PsyArXiv as the preferred preprint server for APA titles.

In addition to making the APA Style JARS reports available through American Psychologist, APA will release a new website later this year that includes tools to help researchers and authors follow the guidelines.

“Through these standards, we hope to improve the quality of the research published in psychology journals and offer a place for reviewers and editors to point, thus reducing the redundancy of feedback provided to authors,” said Rose Sokol-Chang, PhD, publisher of APA’s journals. “Our aim is to provide a framework for authors to contextualize their research in a way that is understandable to reviewers, even if they are not expert in the analysis used in a manuscript.”

Article: “Journal Article Reporting Standards for Quantitative Research in Psychology: The APA Publications and Communications Board Task Force Report,” by Mark Appelbaum, PhD, University of California, San Diego; Harris Cooper, PhD, Duke University; Rex B. Kline, PhD, Concordia University; Evan Mayo-Wilson, DPhil, Johns Hopkins University; Arthur M. Nezu, PhD, Drexel University; and Stephen M. Rao PhD, Cleveland Clinic et al., American Psychologist, Jan. 18, 2018.

“Journal Article Reporting Standards for Qualitative Primary and Meta-Analytic Research and for Mixed Methods Research in Psychology: The APA Publications and Communications Board Task Force Report,” by Heidi M. Levitt, PhD, University of Massachusetts Boston,: Michael Bamberg, PhD, Clark University; John W. Creswell, PhD, University of Michigan Medical School; David M. Frost, PhD, University College London; Ruthellen Josselson, PhD, Fielding Graduate University; and Carola Suárez-Orozco, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles, American Psychologist, Jan. 18, 2018.

“Editorial: Journal Article Reporting Standards,” by Anne E. Kazak, PhD, American Psychologist, Jan. 18, 2018.

