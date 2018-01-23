AAE’s Endo On Demand Launch Puts Endodontic Education at Providers’ Fingertips

“The AAE is committed to quality, excellence, professionalism and lifelong learning,” said AAE Executive Director Kenneth J. Widelka. “Endo On Demand exemplifies this by offering access to the most complete library of educational presentations and materials online, delivered by leaders in the specialty.”

Endo On Demand is available and accessible anytime, anywhere, via PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Users can navigate content by type, event and topic; and use the sort-and-search functions to quickly find educational offerings. Additional key benefits include:

Mobile-friendly: Sleek, modern design

Flexible training: Refresh skills, learn new techniques and use the presentations to train teams.

My Dashboard: Track session progress and receive CE verification letters all from one convenient area.

Expanding course offerings: While past meeting sessions will continue to be available, watch for new content types available on the platform soon.

Session previews: Comprehensive session previews with speakers’ bios are now available to help subscribers select the best sessions for their learning needs.

Subscribers to the AAE previous online learning platform will have access to Endo On Demand through June 30. Non-subscribers can learn more about the site and purchase access online.

CE Approval

The AAE is an ADA CERP Recognized Provider, a recognized provider in California (#2030) and Florida (#PP0049). Programs of the AAE (#214682) are accepted by AGD for Fellowship/Mastership credit. ADA CERP is a service of the American Dental Association to assist dental professionals in identifying quality providers of continuing dental education. ADA CERP does not approve or endorse individual courses or instructors, nor does it imply acceptance of credit hours by boards of dentistry. Concerns or complaints about a CE provider may be directed to the provider or to the Commission for Continuing Education Provider Recognition at ada.org/cerp.

The AAE provides this material for the purposes of continuing education and the merits and relevance of each presentation are to be determined by each viewer and listener. Presentations may include opinion, speculation and other statements not verifiable in the scientific method. Listeners should use their best judgment in evaluating the merits of any content.

###

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information, visit aae.org.