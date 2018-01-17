January is Cervical Health Awareness Month: GW Experts Available

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Jan. 17, 2018) ­— More than 11,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year. However, there are steps that women can take as preventative measures against cervical cancer and infection. The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences has the following experts available to comment on cervical cancer treatment, prevention, and other cervical health-related stories.

Micael Lopez-Acevedo, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, is an expert on gynecological cancers, including cervical cancer. He can speak about the surgical treatment of cervical cancer.

Nancy Gaba, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, is an expert on disorders of the cervix. She can speak about cervical dysplasia including Pap testing, HPV, colposcopy, procedures to reduce the risk of cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine. She can also address other disorders of the cervix including polyps and infections.

Jennifer Keller, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, is an expert on cervical health. She can speak about Pap and HPV testing, the HPV vaccine, and the importance of regular women’s health examinations.

Anjali Martinez, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, is an expert on cervical health and cancer prevention. She can speak about Pap tests and the steps patients can take if they do have abnormal Pap test results.