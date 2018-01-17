 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

BRI Publishes Chapter in Elsevier's Encyclopedia of the Anthropociene

Article ID: 688034

Released: 19-Jan-2018 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • BRI wildlife research biologists, along with a wide range of collaborating scientists, conduct innovative wildlife science around the globe. Always at the forefront of our work is attention to the care of the wildlife we handle. Here, a biologist measures the beak of a Cooper's Hawk.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

Encyclopedia of the Antrhopocene, 1st Edition

CHANNELS
Birds, Environmental Science, Wildlife

Newswise — The chapter, The Effects of Methylmercury on Wildlife: A Comprehensive Review and Approach for Interpretation, authored by BRI Executive Director and Chief Scientist, David Evers, was recently published in Elsevier's Encyclopedia of the Antrhopocene, 1st Edition.

Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene presents a currency-based, global synthesis cataloguing the impact of humanity’s global ecological footprint. Covering a multitude of aspects related to Climate Change, Biodiversity, Contaminants, Geological, Energy and Ethics, leading scientists provide foundational essays that enable researchers to define and scrutinize information, ideas, relationships, meanings and ideas within the Anthropocene concept. 

Click here to read the full chapter.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!