BRI Publishes Chapter in Elsevier's Encyclopedia of the Anthropociene
Article ID: 688034
Released: 19-Jan-2018 1:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — The chapter, The Effects of Methylmercury on Wildlife: A Comprehensive Review and Approach for Interpretation, authored by BRI Executive Director and Chief Scientist, David Evers, was recently published in Elsevier's Encyclopedia of the Antrhopocene, 1st Edition.
Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene presents a currency-based, global synthesis cataloguing the impact of humanity’s global ecological footprint. Covering a multitude of aspects related to Climate Change, Biodiversity, Contaminants, Geological, Energy and Ethics, leading scientists provide foundational essays that enable researchers to define and scrutinize information, ideas, relationships, meanings and ideas within the Anthropocene concept.