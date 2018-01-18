Discuss Endodontics’ Hottest Topics at Higher Elevation During AAE18

Newswise — CHICAGO - Registration is now open for AAE18, the annual meeting of the American Association of Endodontists, taking place April 25-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The world's largest education, exhibit and networking event for endodontists, AAE18 features a broad range of speakers, great variety of program formats and exciting special events.

"My goal for AAE18 is to offer a compelling, comprehensive program and a lively collection of speakers,” said AAE President Garry L. Myers. "I also want attendees to enjoy all that Denver has to offer — from the sights and cultural offerings, to all the different opportunities for adventure in the Rocky Mountains.”

AAE18 offers more than 100 high-quality educational sessions in a variety of tracks including the new Controversies and Hot Topics Track, which will address some of endodontics’ most divisive topics, including canal cleaning and disinfection, the introduction of nanoparticle-guided therapeutics, and surgical versus nonsurgical retreatment. The Surgical Track will focus on updating clinicians on the possibilities of current technologies, techniques and research to demystify this procedure. Other tracks include Endodontics Without Limits, Interdisciplinary, Essentials for Endodontic Practice, and Submitted Presentations, which cover a broad range of interesting topics from access preparation to treatment outcomes to “What an Endodontist Can Learn From Captain Sully.”

Attendees also will be able to visit with more than 100 vendors in the AAE18 Exhibit Hall to explore the latest in endodontic equipment, materials and supplies, as well as practice management and other business resources to support endodontic practices.

The AAE18 General Session will feature Aron Ralston, who is sure to inspire as he recounts his harrowing experience of becoming trapped between two boulders in a remote location in Utah. His searing story became the New York Times best-selling book, “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” which inspired the major motion picture “127 Hours.”

Other special events include the President's Breakfast, Louis I. Grossman Ceremony, recognizing the newest Diplomates of the American Board of Endodontics, and the Edgar D. Coolidge Brunch, honoring the AAE's award winners. Attendees also won’t want to miss the Celebrate! Denver event at Wings Over the Rockies – Colorado’s Official Air and Space Museum, set in the middle of an immense hanger among a B-52 bomber, a RF reconnaissance plane and other aircraft.

To view the entire meeting schedule and register, visit aae.org/AAE18. To participate in any AAE18 activity, you must register for an AAE Member, Nonmember or Guest package. Registration fees are for the full conference. Complete your registration by March 13 to save.

