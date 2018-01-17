For National Nutrition Month 2018, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Encourages Everyone: ‘Go Further With Food’

Newswise — CHICAGO – Whether it's starting the day off right with a healthy breakfast or fueling before an athletic event, the foods you choose can make a real difference. Preparing your foods to go further by planning meals and snacks in advance can also help reduce food loss and waste. For National Nutrition Month® 2018, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics urges everyone to “Go Further with Food.”

Each March, the Academy focuses nationwide attention on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month.

“While millions of Americans worry about how to feed their families, the amount of safe food wasted in the United States is on the rise,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Spokesperson Cordialis Msora-Kasago. “By making small changes to the way we think about eating, we can help reduce food waste.”

The Academy communicates healthful eating messages that emphasize balancing food and beverages within an individual’s energy needs, rather than focusing on any one specific food or meal. It is the Academy’s position that improving overall well-being requires a lifelong commitment to healthful lifestyle behaviors, emphasizing lasting and enjoyable eating practices and regular physical activity.

“Registered dietitian nutritionists can help all consumers determine the lifestyle balance that provides our bodies with the nutrients we need and still eat the foods we enjoy the most,” Msora-Kasago says.

Initiated in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, the public education campaign became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition.

To commemorate the dedication of registered dietitian nutritionists as the leading advocates for advancing the nutritional status of Americans and people around the world, the second Wednesday of March is celebrated as “Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day.” This year’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day will be celebrated March 14.

As part of National Nutrition Month, the Academy’s website includes articles, recipes, videos and educational resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. Consumers can also follow National Nutrition Month on the Academy’s social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy’s Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use “registered dietitian nutritionist” (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.