New Research Finds Drinking 100% Fruit Juice Does Not Affect Blood Sugar Levels

Juice Found to Have No Association with Major Diabetes Risk Factors

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (January 18, 2018) – One hundred percent juice does not have a significant effect on fasting blood glucose, fasting blood insulin, or insulin resistance according to a new study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science. The findings are consistent with previous research indicating that 100% fruit juice is not associated with an increased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes and support a growing body of evidence that 100% fruit juice has no significant effect on glycemic control.

A comprehensive data analysis quantitatively assessed the relationship between drinking 100% juice and blood glucose control. Using fasting blood glucose and fasting blood insulin levels as biomarkers for diabetes risk, the systematic review and meta-analysis included 18 randomized controlled trials (RCT) to evaluate the impact of 100% juice from fruits, such as apple, berry, citrus, grape, and pomegranate.

According to The American Diabetes Association, about 90% of the 29 million cases of diabetes in adults and children in the United States are considered Type 2. Type 2 Diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body is unable to respond to insulin. The first line of defense for preventing and treating Type 2 Diabetes is following a healthy lifestyle. Eating right, exercising regularly and staying at a healthy weight are encouraged. US Dietary Guidelines recommend consumption of a healthy eating pattern which includes fruits, vegetables, grains, low-fat or fat-free dairy and a variety of protein foods. A 4-oz. glass of 100 percent juice counts as one serving (1/2 cup) of fruit, and can complement whole fruit to help individuals add more produce to their diets.

The study entitled “100% Fruit juice and measures of glycemic control and insulin sensitivity: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials” is available online. It was conducted by Exponent, Inc. on behalf of the Juice Products Association. The authors are Mary Murphy, MS, RD, Erin Barrett, PhD, Kara Bresnahan, PhD, MPH, and Leila Barraj, ScD of Exponent, Inc. For more information on the nutritional benefits of 100 percent fruit juice, please visit www.juicecentral.org.

# # #

Contact:

Juice Products Association

Stephanie Meyering

smeyering@kellencompany.com

212.297.2162 / 845.235.7700

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY