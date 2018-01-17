 
UVA Darden Launches Online Course in Managerial Accounting

  • Professor Luann Lynch will teach Darden’s new massive open online course on managerial accounting.

    • By Leslie Cook

    Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is launching a new massive open online course (MOOC), “Managerial Accounting Fundamentals,” taught by Darden Professor Luann Lynch.

    The course is available to anyone on the Coursera platform.

    The four-week course teaches the fundamental concepts and tools needed for financial planning and decision-making. Topics include cost behavior, cost allocation systems, cost-volume-profit analysis, and a framework for relevant costs and benefits. By the end of this course, participants will be able to explain financial implications and recommend reasonable courses of action for a number of financial scenarios.

    Lynch, whose research interests include the design and impact of incentive and compensation systems, teaches the First Year accounting course to Darden MBA students and an elective in management accounting to Second Year students. She is frequently lauded for her outstanding teaching, received the UVA Alumni Board of Trustees teaching award and was recognized as an outstanding professor in BusinessWeek’s guide to the best business schools, among other honors.

    She has also taught the popular “Financial Accounting Fundamentals” MOOC on the Coursera platform.

    Darden continues to innovate in the online learning space, creating materials to support its MOOCs, degree programs and custom programs for leading organizations. Through its partnership with Coursera, Darden has developed a number of popular MOOCs, reaching more than 1.1 million learners via courses in areas such as design thinking, entrepreneurship, project management and strategy, among others.

    About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

    The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

