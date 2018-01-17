IEEE GlobalSpec Unveils Enhanced Reference Library on Engineering360.com

Newswise — IEEE GlobalSpec, the leading provider of digital media solutions designed to connect industrial marketers with their target audience of engineering and technical professionals, announced today the launch of its new Reference Library on Engineering360.com.

Visitors to the new Reference Library on Engineering360.com can conduct a topic search and view detailed information on IEEE journal articles, conference papers, and technical standards along with related content from Engineering360. The IEEE information includes links to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library for access to full-text with an IEEE Xplore login or subscription. IEEE Xplore provides digital access to some of the world's most highly-cited publications in electrical engineering, computer science, and electronics.

Engineering360.com also connects the Reference Library user with a suite of related content resources, including specification guides, supplier technical articles, curated editorial content, community blog posts, video and more. The library features a streamlined user interface that allows users to refine results by publisher, document status, type, topics and ICS codes.

"Engineering360.com provides the engineering and technical communities with a trusted, authoritative, validated content source – and with IEEE Xplore content now discoverable via our Reference Library, we are expanding this footprint," says Don Lesem, vice president and chief design officer, IEEE GlobalSpec. "By connecting all of this valuable content on new technologies and ground-breaking research to product information, we're providing engineers with invaluable insight in their quest to find the right product or service to fulfill their needs."

"We're excited to expand beyond the IEEE Xplore community to serve the more than nine million industry professionals who rely on Engineering360.com as a trusted information resource," says Prakash Bellur, senior director platform management, IEEE. "Together we can serve an even larger community of engineers to further educate technical professionals across multiple disciplines and industries, and make their jobs easier."

The Engineering360.com Reference Library can be accessed at http://reference.engineering360.com/.

About IEEE GlobalSpec

IEEE GlobalSpec is a community built by engineers, for engineers - delivering the single source for trusted, expert engineering content, information, insight, tools and community for engineers and technical professionals across multiple industries and disciplines. An engaged community of more than 9 million industry professionals rely on IEEE GlobalSpec as a trusted resource at every stage of the research, product design, and purchasing process. For industrial marketers, our mission is to provide comprehensive digital media solutions that connect manufacturers, distributors and service providers with engineers and allied technical professionals and generate unparalleled results – delivering measurable and actionable awareness, demand and engagement opportunities at all stages of the buy cycle. Learn more at www.globalspec.com.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics.

The IEEE Xplore Digital Library hosts more than four million documents that comprise content from over 180 IEEE journals and magazines, over 1,700 annual conferences, over 1,300 technology standards, 400 eLearning courses and 2,000 eBooks. Learn more at www.ieee.org/ieeexplore.