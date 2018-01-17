American University Experts Available to Discuss President Trump’s ‘Fake News Awards’

WHAT: American University experts are available to discuss President Trump’s “Fake News Awards” and its implications on the relationship between the president and the press.

WHEN: January 17 – ongoing

WHERE: On campus, via email, telephone or Skype

Experts Available:



W. Joseph Campbell is a professor in the School of Communication's Communication Studies program. He joined the AU faculty in 1997, after some 20 years as a professional journalist. Assignments in his award-winning journalism career took him across North America to Africa, Asia, and Europe. he is the author of six books, including Getting It Wrong: Ten of the Greatest Misreported Stories in American Journalism(2010)

Jane Hall is a professor in journalism and media studies in the School of Communication. She specializes in media and politics, particularly issues of special interest to young people, the depiction of women in media and politics, media ethics and popular culture. A former weekly commentator on Fox News Channel, she regularly appears as a commentator and media expert on CNN's "Reliable Sources," MSNBC, PBS, NPR, C-SPAN and other TV networks. Before coming to American University, Hall was a journalist covering the news media in New York for the Los Angeles Times, where she won numerous awards for her reporting, including being a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.