Contact

Eric DeJonge, MD

President

202-877-3511

karl.e.dejonge@medstar.net

NEWS RELEASE

American Academy of Home Care Medicine Names Brent T. Feorene as Acting Executive Director

Nationally-recognized leader to further AAHCM mission of expanding access to home-based medical care

CHICAGO, Ill., January 18, 2018 – The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) Board of Directors has appointed Brent T. Feorene, MBA, to serve as acting Executive Director for the AAHCM, effective January 1, 2018. He will take over this role from Suzanne Simons, MS, who retired at the end of 2017 and served as Executive Director since 2015.

A senior executive, Mr. Feorene is nationally recognized for his management and consultancy expertise with both large and small health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), managed care organizations (MCOs), medical practices, home health agencies, and community-based providers and service agencies. As acting Executive Director, he will lead the AAHCM in its core mission to improve access to high-quality home-based medical care to those in need, focusing efforts on policy and advocacy for sustainable payment models, building strategic partnerships to benefit its members, and take an active role in recruiting a permanent Executive Director for AAHCM.

“Brent brings decades of personal and professional commitment to the field of home and community-based healthcare,” said K. Eric DeJonge, MD, AAHCM President and Board Chair. “We are thrilled to have him serve as our acting Executive Director.”

As part of his new appointment, Mr. Feorene will step down from his current AAHCM roles on the Board of Directors, and as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee.

The AAHCM will continue its management partnership with Association Management Center (AMC), a leading Chicago-based association management company that has collaborated with AAHCM since 2015.

AAHCM

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of thousands of physicians, health professionals and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is comprised of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine. For more information on the AAHCM, please visit www.aahcm.org.

Association Management Center (AMC)

AMC is a trusted partner to 29 leading national and international organizations and has a staff of more than 200 professionals. The company provides strategic guidance to boards and volunteers, and oversees day-to-day operations, making it possible for its association partners to achieve their goals. To learn more about AMC, please visit www.connect2amc.com.

###