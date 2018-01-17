 
Laundry pods also pose poisoning risk in young children, according to UAB study.

Newswise — A UAB study from 2016 showed that laundry pods posed a significant risk of poisoning in young children, who may ingest the colorful pods thinking they are candy. While these cases were accidental, compared to the current 'challenge' that has teens consuming the pods on purpose, UAB researchers say that pod detergents were responsbile for an estimated 9,814 cases of poisoning treated at US emergency departments between 2012-14.  

The study researchers would be available to discuss their findings in younger children.

