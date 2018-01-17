Celebrate Infrastructure Rehab, Not Just New Construction

Newswise — EVANSTON Ill. --- With the tax overhaul set in motion, Congress and the Trump administration have set their sights on infrastructure reform. Northwestern University’s Joseph Schofer is a leading academic specialist on transportation policy who can speak about infrastructure system investments and operations.

Quote from Professor Schofer:

“The balance between fixing what we have and building new is always a problem for political decision-makers. We need to come up with ceremonies and ribbon cuttings for infrastructure rehabilitation – get that bridge rehabilitation project on the 10 o’clock news and celebrate the fact that we have restored its functionality for the good of the community.”

Schofer is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering, a transportation committee member for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and host of “The Infrastructure Show" podcast.

He can be reached at 847-220-7925 and j-schofer@northwestern.edu.

