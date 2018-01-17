 
Return to Article List

Celebrate Infrastructure Rehab, Not Just New Construction

Article ID: 688103

Released: 17-Jan-2018 6:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Northwestern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Northwestern University, Infrastructure, infrastructure reform, Politics

    • Newswise — EVANSTON Ill. --- With the tax overhaul set in motion, Congress and the Trump administration have set their sights on infrastructure reform. Northwestern University’s Joseph Schofer is a leading academic specialist on transportation policy who can speak about infrastructure system investments and operations.

    Quote from Professor Schofer:
    “The balance between fixing what we have and building new is always a problem for political decision-makers. We need to come up with ceremonies and ribbon cuttings for infrastructure rehabilitation – get that bridge rehabilitation project on the 10 o’clock news and celebrate the fact that we have restored its functionality for the good of the community.”

    Schofer is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering, a transportation committee member for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and host of “The Infrastructure Show" podcast.

    He can be reached at 847-220-7925 and j-schofer@northwestern.edu.

    More News at Northwestern Now

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!