ISPOR Announces Appointment of New Associate Chief Science Officer

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 22, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced today that Lucinda Strycker Orsini, DPM, MPH has joined the Society’s leadership team in the role of Associate Chief Science Officer.

In this new role, Dr. Orsini will work closely with ISPOR’s Chief Science Officer, Richard J. Willke, PhD to direct, lead, and execute strategic initiatives related to research, scientific, and content priorities to advance the Society’s mission to promote health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

Dr. Orsini brings significant experience in the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) to her new role at ISPOR. Her most recent position was as Vice President at Parexel where she led an HEOR team that provided a wide range of consulting services. Previously, Dr. Orsini worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb since 2005 where she held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility. Her most recent position at Bristol-Myers Squibb was Group Director in the worldwide HEOR group supporting oncology/immuno-oncology products. Previous to this, she was at Thomson Medstat where she worked extensively with real-world data studies. Dr. Orsini has her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Temple University, Master of Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

“We are very excited to announce the appointment of Lucinda Orsini into the new role of Associate Chief Science Officer,” stated ISPOR’s Chief Science Officer Richard J. Willke, PhD. “Lucinda brings a wealth of experience in HEOR to her new role and will help advance the many strategic initiatives at the Society.”



