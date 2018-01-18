Statistics of the Superbowl: Expert Available to Discuss Data Analysis of Superbowl

Newswise — Dr. Rhonda Magel has been a faculty member at North Dakota State University since 1983 and has served as the chair of the Department of Statistics since 1989. Her research areas include nonparametric statistics and sports statistics.

Dr. Magel has presented predictions concerning the NFL Championship Series for more than five years.

In addition, Dr. Magel has been featured in publications in the area of sports statistics and has published papers involving NFL football, NCAA football, NBA Basketball, NCAA men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Selected Publications: