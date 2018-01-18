NJ Residents Gain Greater Access to Gynecologic Oncology Expertise in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex Counties with Verda Hicks, M.D. Joining Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Newswise — Verda J. Hicks, M.D., FACS, FACOG has joined Hackensack Meridian Health as chief of Gynecologic Oncology at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She also is medical director of Gynecologic Oncology for Hackensack Meridian Health Cancer Care in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties.

Dr. Hicks is fellowship trained and board-certified in obstetrics, gynecology, and gynecologic oncology. She has taken on leadership and clinical roles, and joins associates James R. Bosscher, M.D., and Karim ElSahwi, M.D. to bring exceptional experience and expertise to the three-county region. Drs. Hicks, Bosscher and ElSahwi see patients at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge and at Hackensack Meridian Health Village in Jackson.

“The depth of knowledge and skill set that Dr. Hicks brings to our organization is a wonderful addition to the comprehensive services that we offer local residents,” says Thomas Bauer, M.D., interim medical director of Hackensack Meridian Health Cancer Care in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties. “The gynecologic oncology team blends personalized, compassionate care with the latest techniques and technologies for diagnosis and treatment. This is part of our ongoing commitment to offer quality cancer resources, close to home.”

The gynecologic oncology team provides treatment for a wide range of malignant and non-malignant conditions affecting women’s reproductive system. They are skilled in performing a variety of procedures, including robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, procedures for ovarian, cervical and endometrial cancer, pelvic surgery, lymph node procedures, removal of reproductive organs, and more. Their efforts are supported by a multidisciplinary team of experts including gynecologists, medical and radiation oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, nurse navigators, and a host of other support services. Patients also have access to the latest clinical trials, as well as genetic counseling and testing.

Dr. Hicks earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. She attended medical school at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She completed her surgical internship at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, and then went on to complete her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. She has served on the faculty for obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Kansas, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. In addition, Dr. Hicks has also received multiple honors and awards, including consecutive acknowledgements as “Best Physicians of Kansas City,” as chosen by her peers in KC Magazine.

To learn more about gynecologic oncology services or to reach a physician, visit Hackensackmeridianhealth.org/cancer

