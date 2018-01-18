ACLU Deputy Legal Director to Speak at UCI About Racial Bias in America

UCI

Jan. 18, 2018

EVENT: Jeffery Robinson, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union and director of the ACLU’s Trone Center for Justice & Equality, will discuss “Racial Bias in America: How Did We Get Here & Why Are We Stuck?” as part of the Perspectives on Bias, Prejudice & Bigotry lecture series at UCI.

WHEN/WHERE: 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in the Pacific Ballroom at the UCI Student Center (bldg. 113, grid E8 on campus map: https://communications.uci.edu/documents/pdf/UCI_16_map_campus_core.pdf)

INFORMATION: This event is free and open to the public. RSVP online by Jan. 26. Media planning to attend should contact Tom Vasich at 949-824-6455 or tmvasich@uci.edu. Parking is available in the Student Center Parking Structure for $10. It’s complimentary for media who RSVP in advance. For full details, visit https://uciadvance.wufoo.com/forms/w1l4380h0qjpp8f.

BACKGROUND: Do you know the true history of race in the United States? Robinson will correct historical myths as a means to share facts and strategies for supporting social justice today. The lecture series is co-sponsored by the Office of Inclusive Excellence, the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, the School of Law Office of the Dean and The Henry Samueli School of Engineering Office of the Dean. It’s an outgrowth of the broader Confronting Extremism initiative, which aims to create new dialogues and activities to promote a positive campus climate in the face of extreme narratives.

