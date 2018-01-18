CRF Invites the NYC Community to Attend Free Seminar on the Link Between Diabetes and Heart Disease During American Heart Month

WHAT & WHO:

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free seminar, “The Link Between Diabetes & Your Heart,” on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in New York City. The seminar, part of a series of Mini-Med School seminars conducted by the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative, will focus on providing attendees a deeper understanding of diabetes and its connection with cardiovascular disease. Attendees will also learn about lifestyle changes they can make to reduce the risk for and delay the onset of diabetes and heart disease.

The program will include the following presentations from renowned experts in the field as well as Q&A session in which attendees will be able to ask questions:

Diabetes 101: Myths vs. Facts

Jacqueline Y. Lonier, MD

Adult Endocrinologist, Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center

Heart Health and Diabetes

Nisha Jhalani, MD

Director, CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative

Director, Clinical and Educational Services, CIVT

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

PAD and Diabetes

Sahil A. Parikh, MD

Director, Endovascular Services, CIVT

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Prevention: Tips for Taking Control

Courtney Melrose, MPH, RD, CDE

Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator

Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center

Patient Perspectives

(Q&A and Panel Discussion)

WHY:

The rate of people being diagnosed with diabetes and prediabetes is rising quickly and remain serious threats to the health of Americans. According to the CDC, 30.3 million Americans — 9.4 percent of the U.S. population — have diabetes; an increase from 29.1 million in 2014. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes.

People with diabetes are at significant risk for serious complications, especially heart disease and strokes. According to the AHA, adults with diabetes are two to four times more likely to die from heart disease than adults without diabetes.

This rapid rise in diabetes rates and its impact on the heart health inspired the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative to educate the public on this important subject and give attendees the tools they need to take better care of themselves and their loved ones.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Pryor Cashman

7 Times Square

New York, NY 10036

HOW TO REGISTER:

To register, visit: http://www.crf.org/whhi/upcoming-events/february-2018.

ABOUT CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through Mini-Med School educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.

