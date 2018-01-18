Study: Weight Loss Reduces Pain Far Beyond Load-Bearing Joints

“It’s been known for some time that people who are obese tend to have higher levels of pain, generally speaking,” says Andrew Schrepf, Ph.D., a research investigator at Michigan Medicine’s Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center. “But the assumption has always been the pain is going to be in the knees, hips and lower back — parts of the body that are weight-bearing.”

A new study by Schrepf and colleagues at the University of Michigan sought to find out how (and where) these individuals experience widespread pain and comorbid chronic conditions such as fatigue and depression. In doing so, researchers measured how even a small amount of weight loss could make a big difference.

Published in The Journal of Pain, the study found that just a 10 percent reduction in body weight helped patients with obesity reduce discomfort not only in expected spots such as the knees and hips but also in the abdomen, arm, chest and jaw.

Beyond those benefits, study participants who could reach that weight goal also reported better mental health, improved cognition and more energy compared to those who didn’t.

The results are significant because prior research hasn’t shown how weight loss affects diffuse pain throughout the body.

“We know when people lose a lot of weight they tend to feel better,” Schrepf says. “But astonishingly, no one ever looked at where in the body the pain gets better.”