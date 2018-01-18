Innovation Shines at CSU's 30th Biotech Symposium

​Newswise — Leading to products like biofuel, medicine and vaccines, biotechnology research and development improve our lives and environment. California's biotech industry also accounts for a tremendous economic impact. According to a recent report, the life sciences create $317 billion in economic activity every year and generate more than a million jobs in California.

The California State University prepares thousands of skilled graduates for high-demand careers in biotechnology--ensuring California remains at the forefront of medical, agricultural and environmental innovation.

Hundreds of CSU students, faculty, alumni, administrators and partners from throughout California gathered at the 30th annual CSU Biotechnology Symposium in Santa Clara Jan. 11-13 to share how they are advancing innovation in the life sciences.

The event, organized by the CSU's Program for Education and Research in Biotechnology (CSUPERB), gives faculty-student teams the opportunity to present their research during two poster sessions. They also have time to meet with industry professionals, share best practices, network, and gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies and product-focused innovation.

This year's symposium received 290 abstract submissions, representing research from faculty-led labs at 22 CSU campuses. Projects focused on topics ranging from developing an antiviral for the West Nile virus to targeting enzymes that contribute to Alzheimer's disease or cancer.

CSUPERB's annual awards were also presented to the students and faculty who reflect the best of research, teaching and service in the biological sciences.

Two student award competitions stretch throughout the symposium: Cal State Fullerton student Stacy Guzman received the Glenn Nagel Undergraduate Student Research Award and Long Beach State student Clariss Limso received the Don Eden Graduate Student Research Award. Both Guzman and Limso are developing molecules that may be promising for future therapies for cancer and other diseases.

Student research projects and more about the annual CSUPERB Symposium can be found here.

Congratulations to the 2018 award winners:

The Don Eden Graduate Student Research Award

Clariss Limso (Long Beach)

The Glenn Nagel Undergraduate Research Award

Stacy Guzman (Fullerton)

Andreoli Faculty Service Award

Dr. Marcelo Tolmasky (Fullerton)

Faculty Research Award

Dr. Howard Xu (Los Angeles)

Crellin Pauling Student Teaching Award

Maricruz Macz De La Torre (Dominguez Hills)

Justin Minck (San Bernardino)

Special Recognition: CSUPERB I-Corps Early-Stage Biotechnology Commercialization Challenge

Team Foam (San Diego)