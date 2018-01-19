Union Hospital of Cecil County Announces Letter of Intent to Join LifeBridge Health

Newswise — Elkton and Baltimore, MD - The boards of Union Hospital of Cecil County and LifeBridge Health today announced that they have approved a letter of intent for Union Hospital and its affiliates to join the LifeBridge Health system.

“LifeBridge Health is the ideal partner for Union Hospital as both organizations are focused on improving the health of people in our communities. As Union Hospital becomes part of LifeBridge Health, we will enhance access to high-quality care and health services for Cecil County residents, as well as patients throughout the state and region,” says Rich Szumel, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Union Hospital.

He adds, “In this time of great change in health care, Union Hospital has been looking to ensure that our neighbors and patients continue to have access to quality care and comprehensive health services as well as future medical advances. By joining LifeBridge Health, we align ourselves with one of the state’s premier health care providers.”

“Union Hospital shares LifeBridge Health’s vision and values of high-quality, patient-centered care, and we are excited to bring these like-minded health professionals into the LifeBridge Health family. As we look to build on the success of Union Hospital’s clinical services and community health focus, we look forward to partnering with our new physician, staff and community colleagues to bring the best health care to the people we serve,” says Neil Meltzer, president and chief executive officer of LifeBridge Health.

In 2018, LifeBridge Health marks its 20th anniversary, having become a comprehensive health care delivery system with the ability to provide services across a continuum of care in locations throughout the region. Along with specialized medical care through its current four hospitals and network of more than 1,700 physicians, LifeBridge Health can offer patients a wide array of health services through its system partners, ranging from urgent care and in-home care to physical therapy and ambulance transport.

“LifeBridge Health offers the people of Cecil County access to some of the state’s top medical providers and services in cardiology, neurology, cancer, orthopedics, pediatrics and more. Its geographic reach will promote collaborations for diagnoses, treatment and the management of care. This partnership is a truly great opportunity for our patients, employees and communities,” adds Dr. Szumel.

Meltzer says, “In getting to know the teams at Union Hospital, we have been impressed with their clinical expertise, friendliness and community focus – a combination that is a great fit with LifeBridge Health.”

With the signing of the letter of intent, the organizations have entered a period of exclusive negotiation and due diligence. The final agreement, expected to take several months, will need approval from the health systems’ boards, as well as federal regulators. In joining LifeBridge Health, Union Hospital will have representation on the LifeBridge Health board of directors.

Union Hospital is a full-service, not-for-profit community hospital dedicated to providing personalized, quality health care in a variety of specialties and a continuum of programs to residents of Cecil County and the neighboring communities in Delaware and southern Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.uhcc.com

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew and Geriatric Center and Hospital, and related affiliates. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org

