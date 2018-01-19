Subway Derailment Triage Simulation Prepares Next Generation of Advanced Practice Nurses for Real Life Disaster

FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY

Realistic Subway Derailment Simulation to Showcase the Future of Advanced Practice Nursing Education

The simulation will utilize trained actors, stage make-up, and high-fidelity medical manikins as one of eight lifelike simulation displays at Columbia Nursing’s new sim center open house.

WHAT: Columbia University School of Nursing will host a subway derailment simulation, along with other realistic heath care scenarios, to showcase how students learn these critical skills using wireless, high-fidelity manikins, ultra-sophisticated technology, and real actors, in its new, state-of-the-art Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center—one of the largest simulation centers dedicated to nursing simulation in New York State.

Advanced practice nursing students will run simulation demonstrations across both floors of the school’s new, 16,000 sq. ft. simulation center, including simulated inpatient and outpatient hospital rooms, an operating room, exam rooms, mental health screening rooms—even a labor and delivery suite that will simulate the birth of a child using a high-fidelity medical manikin. All simulation rooms have video-recording capabilities that allow real-time video playback to enhance student learning experiences.

WHEN: Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 4:00PM – 6:30PM

WHERE: Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center at Columbia University School of Nursing, 560 W 168th Street, 2nd and 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10032

WHY: The use of simulation and the newest, sophisticated technology allows health care educators to prepare students for real-life scenarios in a safe environment before treating real patients. Research has shown that the use of simulation improves students’ critical thinking, clinical judgment, communications, and clinical skills. Patient simulators and Standardized Patients, trained actors that play the role of a patient, are used to enhance learning.

PICTURE OPPORTUNITIES: All 10 simulation rooms replicate a different health care environment, with medium and high-fidelity manikins and/or actors donning stage make-up and clothing to make the simulation come to life for student participants and onlookers alike. The state-of-the-art center is designed to make you feel as if you are in a real health care setting, and is on the cutting edge of nursing education.

Full list of simulations offered at the Open House:

Room 209- Masters Direct Entry (MDE) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) students demonstrate various task trainers used to teach students procedural skills such as suturing, injections, intubation and other invasive procedures.

Room 207- Students will demonstrate performing physical assessment skills using their partners and in additional to our task trainers. Some of the task trainers include a heart and lung auscultator and an eye and ear task trainer.

Room 202- Students demonstrate how to perform a physical examination in our outpatient exam room.

Room 302- Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner students perform a mental health assessment.

Room 303- Live viewing of our operating room simulation.

Room 304- Master viewing room showing a live view of all the simulation rooms on the second and third floor.

Room 306- Operating room where Certified Register Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) students perform anesthesia induction using our Human Patient simulator (HPS), which includes realistic breathing using real gases, ability to identify and react to medications, realistic airway for intubation and the manikin can be connected to a real ventilator.

Room 305- Labor and delivery room simulating a birthing scenario with our birthing manikin Victoria and newborn infant, Tori.

Room 315- A simulated subway derailment disaster scenario with four standardized patients that require immediate care in the Emergency Department.

The Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center at Columbia University School of Nursing is a two-story 16,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that enhances nursing education by simulating clinical practice using sophisticated technologies in a safe learning environment. The simulation center is designed to promote patient safety and prepare students for real-world practice in an ever changing, complex healthcare system. All simulation rooms have video recording capabilities that are used to provide feedback to students.

Columbia University School of Nursing is part of the Columbia University Herbert and Florence Irving Medical Center, which also includes the Roy and Diana Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Mailman School of Public Health, and the College of Dental Medicine. With more than 100 full-time faculty and 600 students, the School of Nursing is dedicated to educating the next generation of nurse leaders in education, research, and clinical care.

The school has pioneered advanced practice nursing curricula and continues to define the role of nursing, and nursing research, through its PhD program, which prepares nurse scientists, and its doctor of nursing practice (DNP), one of the first clinical practice doctorate programs in the nation. Among the clinical practice areas shaped by the school’s research are the reduction of infectious disease and the use of health care informatics to improve health and health care. The school was the first to award a master’s degree in a clinical specialty and houses the nation’s oldest continuous program in nurse midwifery. It also operates a primary care faculty practice, the Nurse Practitioner Group, which serves Midtown Manhattan, Morningside Heights, and the school’s Washington Heights community. For more information, please visit: www.nursing.columbia.edu.