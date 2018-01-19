Can Using Theatrical Techniques Improve Social Skills of Autistic Youths?

Newswise — STONY BROOK, N.Y., January 19, 2018 -- A new study that involves behavioral treatment approaches for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) combined with theatrical techniques, such as scripted and improvised role play, may help to reveal if theatrical techniques during treatment help improve the social skills and emotional abilities of ASD children and youths.

Stony Brook University is one of three institutions nationwide to test the impact of this form of therapy. The research and therapy is being funded by a four-year $3 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Matthew Lerner, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Psychiatry & Pediatrics, leads the Stony Brook aspect of the clinical trial. The therapy is based on a unique intervention program called SENSE Theatre.

Dr. Lerner anticipates the trial will set a bar for similar studies in the future and broaden the range of evidence-based practices for treating youth with autism.

